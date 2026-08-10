Great Store
AaronH778789036
They’re great and my grandson love dem boss on his foot too
Klarna Available at checkout.
Your little one will feel like an all-star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic mid-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. A hook-and-loop strap makes it easy to take the shoe on and off.
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
ALL-STAR COMFORT.
Your little one will feel like an all-star off the court with the Nike Court Borough Mid 2. The classic mid-top design features durable leather for a premium look and feel. A hook-and-loop strap makes it easy to take the shoe on and off.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
Great Store
AaronH778789036
They’re great and my grandson love dem boss on his foot too
Love it
QuintazW656454241
Perfect shoe for a toddler Fits great and very versatile with many of her clothes
RhondaK191434807
They run bigger than what is said, but other than being a little too big OK
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Explore the Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
This classic high-top design features durable leather that's easy to clean, plus two hook-and-loop straps for a secure, easy fit.
The soft padding around the ankle and tongue brings extra comfort to little walkers.