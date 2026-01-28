Nike Control Football

Aucune résistance et usure beaucoup trop rapide
YounesB194786700
J’ai acheté la version précédente et il s'est usé très rapidement et même troué très facilement en quelques utilisations seulement. J’espère que cette nouvelle version est améliorée.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the new Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.
Nike Control
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the new Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3.5 stars
Aucune résistance et usure beaucoup trop rapide
YounesB194786700
J’ai acheté la version précédente et il s'est usé très rapidement et même troué très facilement en quelques utilisations seulement. J’espère que cette nouvelle version est améliorée.
The best
Ryan7368872
The best football you can buy right now is have latest from all brands this is very accurate and also if you have good technique knuckleballs are possible
Nike Control