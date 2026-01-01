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Nike Commute Backpack (25L) - Football Grey/Football Grey/Reflect Silver

Recycled Materials

Nike Commute

Backpack (25L)

€ 69,99
Football Grey/Football Grey/Reflect Silver
Black/Black/Reflect Silver
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

This backpack has reflective design details for the modern commuter. It has a separate padded laptop compartment to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pocket on one side fits most large water bottles for ease.


  • Colour Shown: Football Grey/Football Grey/Reflect Silver
  • Style: IQ1281-085

Nike Commute

€ 69,99

This backpack has reflective design details for the modern commuter. It has a separate padded laptop compartment to help keep your tech safe and organised. A zipped pocket on the front allows quick access to your small essentials, while a zipped, expandable pocket on one side fits most large water bottles for ease.

Benefits

  • Internal sleeve stores a laptop up to 38cm (approx.).
  • Padded back panel and adjustable shoulder straps add comfort.
  • External zipped pocket provides quick access to small essentials.
  • Detachable mini bag allows you to keep small items organised.

Product Details

  • 30.5cm W x 48.5cm H x 12.5cm D (approx.)
  • Reflective design details
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Football Grey/Football Grey/Reflect Silver
  • Style: IQ1281-085

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Commute Backpack (25L)

    Nike Commute

    € 69,99

    Complete the look

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