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Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts - Fir/Phantom

Nike Club

Men's French Terry Flow Shorts

€ 49,99
Fir/Phantom
Black/Phantom
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

If you're looking for classic—join the club. These shorts let you go with the flow in comfortable French terry fabric.


  • Colour Shown: Fir/Phantom
  • Style: IQ7658-323

Nike Club

€ 49,99

If you're looking for classic—join the club. These shorts let you go with the flow in comfortable French terry fabric.

Benefits

  • Midweight French terry fabric is naturally breathable with soft loops on the inside.
  • The standard fit feels relaxed through the seat and thighs.
  • Inseam designed to hit above the knee.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo on back pocket
  • Hand pockets
  • Back pocket with snap closure
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Side pocket knuckle side: 100% cotton. Back pocket: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Fir/Phantom
  • Style: IQ7658-323

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts

    Nike Club

    € 49,99

    Complete the look