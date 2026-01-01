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Nike Club
ID Tag
€ 17,99
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Nike Club ID tag lets you keep your records right at your fingertips. The clear window displays your ID, contact information, pass or badge, while the Signature Club snap hook allows you to easily attach the tag to your bag, luggage or keyring.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IW7992-091
Nike Club
€ 17,99
The Nike Club ID tag lets you keep your records right at your fingertips. The clear window displays your ID, contact information, pass or badge, while the Signature Club snap hook allows you to easily attach the tag to your bag, luggage or keyring.
Product details
- Body: 100% polyester Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IW7992-091
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
€ 17,99