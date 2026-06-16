Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.3cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

Good quality
MarlonA401140809
Nice fit cool shorts, Will recommend to friends.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Hit your defender with a dribble combo they can't see coming in these classic 20.3cm shorts. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable stringing together moves or sprinting the floor for a bucket.
Nike Classic
Hit your defender with a dribble combo they can't see coming in these classic 20.3cm shorts. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable stringing together moves or sprinting the floor for a bucket.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Good quality
MarlonA401140809
Nice fit cool shorts, Will recommend to friends.
Bel imprimé et bon short
davidd302913355
L'imprimé dans une vacation camouflage est très beau et le fitting du short correspond bien à la taille.
Nike Classic