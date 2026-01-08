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Chicago Bulls Men's Jordan Basketball Flight Fleece Pullover Hoodie - Anthracite/White

Chicago Bulls

Men's Jordan Basketball Flight Fleece Pullover Hoodie

€ 119,99

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From the streets to the league, the Chicago Bulls are always front and centre in your mind. Rep 'em whether you're pounding the pavement or puffing your chest out after a win streak in a pullover hoodie that helps keep you cosy.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/White
  • Style: HV9794-060

Chicago Bulls

€ 119,99

From the streets to the league, the Chicago Bulls are always front and centre in your mind. Rep 'em whether you're pounding the pavement or puffing your chest out after a win streak in a pullover hoodie that helps keep you cosy.

Benefits

Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.

Product Details

  • Body: 100% cotton Hood lining: 100% cotton Rib: 96% cotton/4% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/White
  • Style: HV9794-060

Size & Fit

    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
  • Size Guide

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • LudekL531493440

    Dobra kvalita, velikost sedi, spokojenost

Chicago Bulls Men's Jordan Basketball Flight Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Chicago Bulls

€ 119,99

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