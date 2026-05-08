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Highly Rated
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt - University Red

Chicago Bulls Essential

Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.


  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657

Chicago Bulls Essential

30% off

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.

Product details

  • 50–100% cotton/0–50% polyester
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (23)

4.4 stars

  • Great Bulls T-shirt

    Ashley8601f899b1e84078a65be3ead4db6e5d

    Nice T-shirt. Good fit, lovely material and has the iconic Chicago Bulls logo

  • Super koszulka

    RafałT737750965

    Zdjęcie troszkę nie oddaje koloru, bo ma identyczny jak bluza .. jakość wykonania i materiał na najwyższym poziomie

  • Great product

    SUPERSTAR

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great quality and price. It’s back to regular retail now

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

Chicago Bulls Essential

30% off

Complete the look