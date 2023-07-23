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Chicago Bulls Association Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts - White/University Red/Black

Recycled Materials

Chicago Bulls Association Edition

Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

€ 69,99
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This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

The Chicago Bulls Association Edition Swingman Shorts take inspiration from authentic NBA shorts. They use sweat-wicking fibres and side pockets for easy-access storage, with design details that match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.


  • Colour Shown: White/University Red/Black
  • Style: AJ5592-100

Chicago Bulls Association Edition

€ 69,99

AUTHENTIC NBA INSPIRATION.

The Chicago Bulls Association Edition Swingman Shorts take inspiration from authentic NBA shorts. They use sweat-wicking fibres and side pockets for easy-access storage, with design details that match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.
  • Double-knit mesh is lightweight yet durable.
  • Hem vents let you move freely.

Product Details

  • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
  • Side seam pockets
  • 100% recycled polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/University Red/Black
  • Style: AJ5592-100

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • minhtrang-restaurantk125416916

    Super Qualität.sehr schön 😻

  • TeresaA975245030

    Tuve que comprar una talla más, pero ahora estoy contenta con la compra

Chicago Bulls Association Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Chicago Bulls Association Edition

€ 69,99

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