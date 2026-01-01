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Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt - Pitch Blue

Chelsea F.C.

Women's Nike Football T-Shirt

€ 29,99
Select SizeSize Guide

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Show love for your squad in this Chelsea F.C. tee, made of soft lightweight cotton that's perfect for everyday wear.


  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue
  • Style: IM1695-426

Chelsea F.C.

€ 29,99

Show love for your squad in this Chelsea F.C. tee, made of soft lightweight cotton that's perfect for everyday wear.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue
  • Style: IM1695-426

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt

    Chelsea F.C.

    € 29,99

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