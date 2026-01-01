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Chelsea FC Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts - Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold

Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece

Men's Nike Football Shorts

€ 84,99

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep Chelsea F.C. Whatever the temperature.


  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold
  • Style: IQ4964-426

Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece

€ 84,99

Our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep Chelsea F.C. Whatever the temperature.

Product Details

  • Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold
  • Style: IQ4964-426

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea FC Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts

    Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece

    € 84,99

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