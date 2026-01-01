Chelsea FC Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts

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Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
€ 84,99
Klarna Available at checkout.
Our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep Chelsea F.C. Whatever the temperature.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold
- Style: IQ4964-426
Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
€ 84,99
Our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep Chelsea F.C. Whatever the temperature.
Product Details
- Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold
- Style: IQ4964-426
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
€ 84,99