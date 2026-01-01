Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a slim, streamlined fit ensures that nothing comes between you and the ball. Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Pitch Blue/White/Midwest Gold
- Style: II4207-426
Chelsea F.C. Strike
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a slim, streamlined fit ensures that nothing comes between you and the ball. Sweat-wicking technology helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Thumbholes let you extend your coverage and help hold the sleeves in place while you move.
Product Details
- 91% polyester/9% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Pitch Blue/White/Midwest Gold
- Style: II4207-426
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Chelsea F.C. Strike