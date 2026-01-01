 
image 1 of 5
Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts - Smoke Grey/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Challenger

Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts

€ 29,99
Smoke Grey/Black
Psychic Blue/Anthracite

Klarna Available at checkout.

You're always up for a challenge, that's why you reach for the right gear. Dri-FIT tech works with mesh side panels to wick sweat and keep you cool when playtime heats up. Plus, a rear drop-in pocket keeps your phone out of the way but always close by.


  • Colour Shown: Smoke Grey/Black
  • Style: IV6162-084

Nike Challenger

€ 29,99

You're always up for a challenge, that's why you reach for the right gear. Dri-FIT tech works with mesh side panels to wick sweat and keep you cool when playtime heats up. Plus, a rear drop-in pocket keeps your phone out of the way but always close by.

Benefits

  • Lightweight fabric moves sweat away from your skin for quick evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Tighten up the elastic waistband on the fly with the quick-tie drawstring.
  • Rear drop-in pocket keeps your phone on you without taking up precious space while playing.
  • Mesh side panels keep things breezy when the game heats up.

Product Details

  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Smoke Grey/Black
  • Style: IV6162-084

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4′8″ (142cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Challenger.

    Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts

    Nike Challenger

    € 29,99

    Complete the look