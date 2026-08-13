Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides

Brian143554157
Good color way is dirty and texture very fast to clean
Klarna Available at checkout.
Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.
Nike Calm 2.0
Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
Brian143554157
Good color way is dirty and texture very fast to clean
Small
dylan243132104
They're very comfortable but they fit really small.
Runs small
Kristina795586271
They run small. I ordered an M8/W9 and my toes are on top of the ridge. The slides are super comfortable though but size up.
Nike Calm 2.0