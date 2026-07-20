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Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)

€ 39,99
Black/Black/White
Light Bone/Black/Black
Indigo Storm/Black/Reflect Silver
Tough Red/Black/Reflect Silver
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

From workout to workout, training session to training session, day to day—this is the bag that holds it all. With plenty of room in multiple pockets inside and outside for all of your gear (including a ventilated side pocket when things get smelly after a workout), it's a breeze to pack it up and get going.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4394-010

Nike Brasilia

€ 39,99

From workout to workout, training session to training session, day to day—this is the bag that holds it all. With plenty of room in multiple pockets inside and outside for all of your gear (including a ventilated side pocket when things get smelly after a workout), it's a breeze to pack it up and get going.

Benefits

  • Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
  • Mesh side pocket stretches to hold a water bottle.
  • A ventilated side pocket allows breathability for your gear.

Product Details

  • 51cm L x 28cm W x 28cm H (approx.)
  • 40L
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4394-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Perfect!

    DreaGood

    Ordered this for my son and he loves it! It’s spacious and do far holding up good!!

Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)

Nike Brasilia

€ 39,99

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