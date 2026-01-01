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Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
€ 19,99
Klarna Available at checkout.
With an open top for larger items and a front zip pocket for quick access to your personal essentials, carrying your gear has never been easier. Pack up and get going.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IB4409-010
Nike Brasilia
€ 19,99
With an open top for larger items and a front zip pocket for quick access to your personal essentials, carrying your gear has never been easier. Pack up and get going.
Benefits
- Shoulder straps act as a drawcord to cinch down the top closure.
- Reinforced bottom helps keep your gear safe against bumps and scrapes.
Product Details
- 35.5cm W x 51cm H x 5cm D (approx.)
- Body/lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IB4409-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Brasilia
€ 19,99