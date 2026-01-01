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Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Brasilia

Drawstring Bag (18L)

€ 19,99
Black/Black/White
Light Bone/Black/Black
Indigo Storm/Black/Reflect Silver
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

With an open top for larger items and a front zip pocket for quick access to your personal essentials, carrying your gear has never been easier. Pack up and get going.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4409-010

Nike Brasilia

€ 19,99

With an open top for larger items and a front zip pocket for quick access to your personal essentials, carrying your gear has never been easier. Pack up and get going.

Benefits

  • Shoulder straps act as a drawcord to cinch down the top closure.
  • Reinforced bottom helps keep your gear safe against bumps and scrapes.

Product Details

  • 35.5cm W x 51cm H x 5cm D (approx.)
  • Body/lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IB4409-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)

    Nike Brasilia

    € 19,99

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 29