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Brasil 2026/27 Pitch Ball Nike Pitch Ball - White/Tour Yellow

Brasil 2026/27 Pitch Ball

Nike Pitch Ball

€ 24,99
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Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.


  • Colour Shown: White/Tour Yellow
  • Style: IQ7530-100

Brasil 2026/27 Pitch Ball

€ 24,99

Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.

Benefits

Machine-stitched textured casing optimises shape, feel and durability; rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.

Product Details

  • Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.
  • 62% polyester/28% nylon/5% rubber/5% elastane
  • Colour Shown: White/Tour Yellow
  • Style: IQ7530-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Brasil 2026/27 Pitch Ball Nike Pitch Ball

    Brasil 2026/27 Pitch Ball

    € 24,99

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