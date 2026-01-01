Brasil 2026/27 Heritage Backpack Nike Heritage Backpack

Brasil 2026/27 Heritage Backpack

€ 39,99

Take your gear to go with the Nike Heritage Backpack. Its spacious main compartment features a sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop, so your computer is never out of reach. 2 zipped accessories pockets help keep your gear organised and easy to grab. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.

Benefits The extra zip compartments help keep you organised, add convenience and secure your keys, wallet and phone.