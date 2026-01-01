Brasil 2026/27 Heritage Backpack
Nike Heritage Backpack
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Take your gear to go with the Nike Heritage Backpack. Its spacious main compartment features a sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop, so your computer is never out of reach. 2 zipped accessories pockets help keep your gear organised and easy to grab. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
- Colour Shown: Pro Green/Canary
- Style: IQ6985-377
Brasil 2026/27 Heritage Backpack
Take your gear to go with the Nike Heritage Backpack. Its spacious main compartment features a sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop, so your computer is never out of reach. 2 zipped accessories pockets help keep your gear organised and easy to grab. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
Benefits
The extra zip compartments help keep you organised, add convenience and secure your keys, wallet and phone.
Product Details
- Densely woven polyester provides heavyweight support and the shoulder straps and back are padded for extra comfort.
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Colour Shown: Pro Green/Canary
- Style: IQ6985-377
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Brasil 2026/27 Heritage Backpack