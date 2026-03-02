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Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Woven Full-Zip Jacket - Black/Clover/Clover

Recycled Materials

Boston Celtics Courtside

Men's Nike NBA Club Woven Full-Zip Jacket

€ 89,99
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Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Loud. Proud. Down to rep, win or lose. Always. This full-zip jacket helps you stand tall with the Celtics and helps keep you cosy.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Clover/Clover
  • Style: HV9690-010

Boston Celtics Courtside

€ 89,99

Loud. Proud. Down to rep, win or lose. Always. This full-zip jacket helps you stand tall with the Celtics and helps keep you cosy.

Benefits

  • Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.
  • The drawcord lets you wear the hood loose or cinch out the cold.

Product Details

  • Hoodie with drawcord
  • Full-length zip
  • Body: 100% polyester Lining: 100% polyester Hood Lining: 100% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Clover/Clover
  • Style: HV9690-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Adamantia947604536

    Κανονική εφαρμογή,πολύ άνετο,φανταστικό pattern

Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Woven Full-Zip Jacket

Boston Celtics Courtside

€ 89,99

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