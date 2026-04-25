Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey

Far bigger than the size it stated
James535076029
It's a really nice jersey but I bought a large and it's more like a XXL
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Gridiron? Hardwood? Doesn't matter, really. From sport to sport, the Celtics stay with you. This special Dri-FIT jersey helps you flaunt your favourite franchise.
Boston Celtics Courtside
Gridiron? Hardwood? Doesn't matter, really. From sport to sport, the Celtics stay with you. This special Dri-FIT jersey helps you flaunt your favourite franchise.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
2 stars
Far bigger than the size it stated
James535076029
It's a really nice jersey but I bought a large and it's more like a XXL
Boston Celtics Courtside