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Recycled Materials
Beşiktaş J.K.
Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
€ 42,99
Klarna Available at checkout.
Inspired by what your team wears on the pitch, these shorts feature sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry and comfortable while you rep Beşiktaş.
- Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
- Style: IZ6033-100
Beşiktaş J.K.
€ 42,99
Inspired by what your team wears on the pitch, these shorts feature sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry and comfortable while you rep Beşiktaş.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
- Style: IZ6033-100
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Beşiktaş J.K.
€ 42,99