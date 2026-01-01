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Beşiktaş J.K. Men's Nike Football Knit Shorts - Black/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson

Recycled Materials

Beşiktaş J.K.

Men's Nike Football Knit Shorts

€ 54,99
Black/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
White/Black/Black
Black/White/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Inspired by what your team wears on the pitch, these shorts feature sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry and comfortable while you rep Beşiktaş.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IZ6031-011

Beşiktaş J.K.

€ 54,99

Inspired by what your team wears on the pitch, these shorts feature sweat-wicking technology to help keep you dry and comfortable while you rep Beşiktaş.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IZ6031-011

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Beşiktaş J.K. Men's Nike Football Knit Shorts

    Beşiktaş J.K.

    € 54,99

    Complete the look