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Nike Basics Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs) - White

Nike Basics

Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

€ 9,99
White
Black
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Klarna Available at checkout.

Complement your kicks with these socks, which are made of stretchy poly yarns in a flat knit construction. Additional support comes in the form of comfy cushioning on the bottom, heel and toe to help absorb impact during every run, jump and step.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: CQ8848-100

Nike Basics

€ 9,99

Complement your kicks with these socks, which are made of stretchy poly yarns in a flat knit construction. Additional support comes in the form of comfy cushioning on the bottom, heel and toe to help absorb impact during every run, jump and step.

Product details

  • Includes 3 pairs of socks
  • 97% polyester/3% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: CQ8848-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

3.3 stars

  • AlainH962935206

    Great quality/price socks for kids

  • IbrahimC195628783

    Wie immer 1a Qualität, der kleine empfindet es sehr bequem und ist was Socken angeht sehr empfindlich.

  • Mauvaise qualité de matière pour des chaussettes

    StephaneN821772776

    Matière qui manque de coton et qui n’est pas agréable, mon fils les a porté une journée et elle sont plein de petite bouloches, je déconseille cette référence et surtout cette matiere

Nike Basics Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Basics

€ 9,99

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