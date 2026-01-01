Nike Baby Essentials
Baby Hooded Overall
Klarna Available at checkout.
Wrap the smallest athletes in cosy comfort with this coverall, made of soft, baby French terry that feels gentle on baby's sensitive skin. The hood provides optional extra warmth and the full-zip closure makes changing, dressing or layering over a bodysuit easy.
- Colour Shown: Pink Foam
- Style: FQ1520-663
Nike Baby Essentials
Wrap the smallest athletes in cosy comfort with this coverall, made of soft, baby French terry that feels gentle on baby's sensitive skin. The hood provides optional extra warmth and the full-zip closure makes changing, dressing or layering over a bodysuit easy.
Product details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pink Foam
- Style: FQ1520-663
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Baby Essentials