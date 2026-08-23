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Highly Rated
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes - College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black

Nike Ava Edge

Men's Shoes

€ 149,99
College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
Black/College Grey/Newsprint
Summit White/Light Bone/Stone
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.


  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
  • Style: IM1973-003

Nike Ava Edge

€ 149,99

Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.

Protective Network

A mix of woven textiles and mesh netting creates a protective yet flexible upper. The dynamic grid design mimics the networks of urban design.

Leave a Mark

The flexible and perforated rubber outsole wraps onto the midsole for added durability. And its imprint leaves a distinct look.

Ultra Comfort Underfoot

The oversized midsole is made with performance-level SCF foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.

Product Details

  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Total Orange/Black
  • Style: IM1973-003

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (32)

4.5 stars

  • Great product

    ronald16504b523dc6435fb66f136004be340e

    ive got a lot of nike training shoes about 40 pairs and these have instantly risen to the top 5 position

  • 1A

    julianb467004860

    Der schuh ist echt super für den Alltag, ich kauf mir den definitiv nochmal

  • Trop stylé et légère !

    FaridH47759500

    Super, j’aime trop, en plus elles sont légères et trop stylée !

Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes

Nike Ava Edge

€ 149,99

Complete the look

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Street-Ready Protection.

Tough on the outside and comfortable everywhere, the Ava Edge is for those who move through their city the same way.

Protective Cage

High-abrasion rubber wraps your foot for enhanced durability.

Responsive Feel

Performance-grade foam cushions every step.