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Nike Aura Floral Cross-Body Bag (5L) - Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL

Nike Aura

Floral Cross-Body Bag (5L)

€ 39,99
Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL
Black/Black/Gunmetal
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main pocket has an interior mesh slip pocket and zip slip pocket that makes organising your valuables a breeze.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL
  • Style: IV5665-654

Nike Aura

€ 39,99

Yes, you need another Aura cross-body bag. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main pocket has an interior mesh slip pocket and zip slip pocket that makes organising your valuables a breeze.

Product Details

  • 18cm W x 28cm H x 5cm D (approx.)
  • Adjustable strap
  • Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL
  • Style: IV5665-654

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Aura Floral Cross-Body Bag (5L)

    Nike Aura

    € 39,99

    Complete the look

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