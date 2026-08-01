triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 14
Highly Rated
A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes - Pink Beam/Black

A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'

A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes

€ 139,99
Pink Beam/Black
Pink Foam/Light Menta
Design your own Nike By You product
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

A'ja runs the floor at full speed, all game. That's why we made the A'Two more responsive than her original. If you're ready to keep pace with the M'VP, go full force with soft cushioning that combines with powerful Air Zoom in an encore with extra oomph.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Beam/Black
  • Style: IH1135-600

A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'

€ 139,99

A'ja runs the floor at full speed, all game. That's why we made the A'Two more responsive than her original. If you're ready to keep pace with the M'VP, go full force with soft cushioning that combines with powerful Air Zoom in an encore with extra oomph.

All Pink Everything

The A'One introduced A'ja to the world. Now it’s time to show what comes next. This A'Two takes her favourite pink colour to a whole new level, immersing it in a statement-making shade that’s bright, bold and impossible to ignore. Touches of colour shifting iridescent throughout put a stamp on the start of the A'Two journey.

Keep running

Cushlon 3.0 foam provides optimal cushioning and responsiveness to help you sprint rim-to-rim. A soft layer of extra foam on top offers comfort and support.

Get it and Go

A snappy bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the forefoot gives your first step even more juice when attacking the hoop. A midfoot plate provides ample stability for dynamic movements.

Stop in an Instant

Our herringbone traction pattern helps you stop on a dime and shift gears on command. An injected moulded heel counter stabilises and contains your foot.

Lock in

The durable upper moulds to your foot, keeping you locked in when you're checking opponents defensively or blowing by them with the rock.

Let it Breathe

As a nod to A'ja's signature asymmetry, we added panelled ventilation to one side of the shoe for when the game heats up.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Pink Beam/Black
  • Style: IH1135-600

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (110)

4.6 stars

  • Worth a shot!

    Bip

    I'm a long-time Nike basketball shoe fan and "athlete." As I've gotten older in looking more for impact protection and cushion. Wasn't sure how these would feel but wanted to check them out. Pros: Under foot comfort was much better than expected. I could feel the cushion on my heel and my forefoot which isn't always the case. Traction was legit even with the translucent rubber outsole. Cons: I went with my normal Nike shoe size unsure of sizing. I'd recommend a half size up for most. Toe box is a little stiff and I can feel it hitting the top of my feet (also likely because of the size issue) Overall: These were a surprise to me. I'm going to keep them in my rotation and see if I can wear them in more to stretch them out a bit. Definitely recommend trying, especially with Nike's great return policy.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Size up.

    Hope913807247

    Beautiful shoes just way too narrow for playing in.

  • Manque de qualitée

    gaetanlct

    Pour le moment, déçu car très confort très réactif, grippe bien, mais ce sont décomposées en une session dommage car très bonne paire

A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes

A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe'

€ 139,99

Channel A'ja's dominance with responsive Air Zoom for powerful, relentless play.

Advantage

Powered Energy

Court Feel

Responsive

Designed For

Versatility & Efficiency

Fit

Standard

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 385g (Men's UK 8)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

Approx. 6mm

What's New?

    • Forefoot Air Zoom unit adds extra responsiveness for aggressive drives.
    • Stabilising midfoot plate helps you stay steady as you pivot and jab step.
    • Moulded upper locks your foot in place for extra support.
    • Breathable panels help keep your feet cool through non-stop play.

Features That Perform

  • Powered by Air

    A bouncy Air Zoom unit adds extra oomph to your first step when attacking the paint.

  • Supportive Cushioning

    Cushlon 3.0 foam feels soft yet stable, keeping you in control during those powerful moves.

  • Locked-in Stability

    A midfoot plate and durable moulded upper deliver the support that you need to play with full force.

Behind the Design

A'ja Wilson

"When I lace up the A'Two, I'm secure on every plant, light on every jump and still keeping it pretty in pink. It gives me the confidence to play my game exactly how I want".

A'ja Wilson

Forward, Las Vegas Aces

Complete the look