A'Two 'A'Pink Shoe' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes

Worth a shot!
Bip
I'm a long-time Nike basketball shoe fan and "athlete." As I've gotten older in looking more for impact protection and cushion. Wasn't sure how these would feel but wanted to check them out. Pros: Under foot comfort was much better than expected. I could feel the cushion on my heel and my forefoot which isn't always the case. Traction was legit even with the translucent rubber outsole. Cons: I went with my normal Nike shoe size unsure of sizing. I'd recommend a half size up for most. Toe box is a little stiff and I can feel it hitting the top of my feet (also likely because of the size issue) Overall: These were a surprise to me. I'm going to keep them in my rotation and see if I can wear them in more to stretch them out a bit. Definitely recommend trying, especially with Nike's great return policy.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
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