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Nike Apex Electric Bucket Hat - Dark Obsidian/Football Grey

Recycled Materials

Nike Apex Electric

Bucket Hat

30% off

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

This square, printed bucket hat features a logo in Nike legend Bill Bowerman's handwriting. It offers a mid-depth build and 360 degrees of coverage.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Obsidian/Football Grey
  • Style: HJ4395-475

Nike Apex Electric

30% off

This square, printed bucket hat features a logo in Nike legend Bill Bowerman's handwriting. It offers a mid-depth build and 360 degrees of coverage.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Obsidian/Football Grey
  • Style: HJ4395-475

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • unique from Nike.

    RafIE

    It is very good. Nice made. On the back side is a black around 2 inches Nike logo. M size is enough for standard adult heads. S size will be perfect for kids up to age of 14!

  • Nice!

    Jaap636457276

    Mooie kwaliteit en goede pasvorm

  • Gorro alta calidad

    adolfob1249226

    Perfecto..muy buena calidad..y buen precio Lo recomiemdo

Nike Apex Electric Bucket Hat

Nike Apex Electric

30% off

Complete the look

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