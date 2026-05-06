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Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes - Light Khaki/Light Army

Nike Air Rift

Women's Shoes

€ 129,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

When you want to be barefoot but you need a shoe, go with the Air Rift. Adjustable straps let you easily slide into this split-toe design. Add some Air cushioning in the heel and your feet will feel like they're wearing nothing at all.


  • Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Light Army
  • Style: IV6043-229

Nike Air Rift

€ 129,99

When you want to be barefoot but you need a shoe, go with the Air Rift. Adjustable straps let you easily slide into this split-toe design. Add some Air cushioning in the heel and your feet will feel like they're wearing nothing at all.

Benefits

  • Genuine suede and textile upper has a soft and comfortable feel.
  • Hook-and-loop straps let you customise your fit.
  • The Nike Air unit in the heel is combined with a plush foam midsole for a soft feel.
  • Rubber detailing on the outsole features rugged tread for added durability and traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Hook-and-loop closure
  • Colour Shown: Light Khaki/Light Army
  • Style: IV6043-229

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Comfy & Stylish

    LexS36479202

    Omg I’m in love. I wear between 8.5-9, I ordered a 9 and still have a little room in the toe. Super comfy and stylish.

  • Emilie633773996

    Parfaite 👍🏻confortable et originale Super contente de mon achat Envoie rapide

  • Yanina262344970

    Loooove them! So stylish and comfortable!

Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes

Nike Air Rift

€ 129,99

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