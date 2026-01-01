Nike Air
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Klarna Available at checkout.
With a roomy fit and open hem, these Nike Air tracksuit bottoms put a modern spin on an old favourite. Lightweight, water-repellent nylon adds durability while a mesh lining helps keep them breathable. A zip hip pocket provides secure storage for small essentials.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: IH5978-010
Nike Air
With a roomy fit and open hem, these Nike Air tracksuit bottoms put a modern spin on an old favourite. Lightweight, water-repellent nylon adds durability while a mesh lining helps keep them breathable. A zip hip pocket provides secure storage for small essentials.
Benefits
- Elastic waistband with drawcord helps you fine-tune your perfect fit.
- Side pockets are paired with a zip hip pocket to give you storage options.
Product details
- Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester.
- Side pockets
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: IH5978-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′11″ (150cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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