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Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers - Black/White/White

Nike Air

Older Kids' Fleece Joggers

30% off
Black/White/White
Smoke Grey/White/White
Light Bone/Black/Black
Black/Volt/Volt

Klarna Available at checkout.

Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: II7351-010

Nike Air

30% off

Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.

Benefits

  • Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
  • Hand pockets help keep your every day treasures secure and within reach.

Product Details

  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: II7351-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

3.5 stars

  • Joggers

    Geraldo926238728

    Y’all need to advertise better. I’m here thinking this was a set and the fact I can’t even find the hoodie that goes with it makes it more dumb. Very disappointing with the order.

  • DwightM306886725

    This was such a nice pair of joggers

Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers

Nike Air

30% off

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