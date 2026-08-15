Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes

Parfaite
JEHLf18626863c384bbcbd9a5682ec2e7bbf
Je les adore. Taille parfaitement, je suis obligé de venir chez les hommes pour trouver des baskets à ma taille (42/43) je recommande ces baskets.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this Air Max Plus. Exchanging traditional Le Tricolore colours for mint and copper hues as an ode to the patina on the Statue of Liberty, this edition brings an understated "Allez les Bleus!" energy to the iconic trainer. Its caging over synthetic leather and textiles adds heat to your look. And the visible Air Max cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this Air Max Plus. Exchanging traditional Le Tricolore colours for mint and copper hues as an ode to the patina on the Statue of Liberty, this edition brings an understated "Allez les Bleus!" energy to the iconic trainer. Its caging over synthetic leather and textiles adds heat to your look. And the visible Air Max cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3 stars
Parfaite
JEHLf18626863c384bbcbd9a5682ec2e7bbf
Je les adore. Taille parfaitement, je suis obligé de venir chez les hommes pour trouver des baskets à ma taille (42/43) je recommande ces baskets.
Cheaply Made Shoe
Ned449d8b33aa324962808f8c66a1d63980
Shoes are extremely cheaply made . glue marks everywhere. I can't recommend.
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium