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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes - White/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Women's Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Metallic accents complement performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.


  • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue
  • Style: IH7803-100

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

30% off

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Metallic accents complement performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.

Benefits

  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • The upper mixes synthetic leather and textile for a layered look built to last.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue
  • Style: IH7803-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (32)

4.6 stars

  • Air Max Moto 2K

    LKC

    Love love love these shoes. Another Y2K style with the metallic detail and overall style of the shoe. Super comfortable, I’d say they fall just under the comfort level of the Vomeros and P-6000s. This is only because they are a bit narrow in my option (I do have a bit of a wider foot, so probably fine for people with regular feet). I have a black pair with blue and green accents and they’re just a fun shoe to wear.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Size Up

    Margaret50416571

    I would recommend to get a half size bigger as I had to exchange the shoes for a bigger size, but the exchange process was easy and fast.

  • Air Max Moto

    Nn

    The Nike Air Max Moto 2K fit true to size and felt comfortable right out of the box. They provided good cushioning and support, making them comfortable for everyday wear and walking. I appreciated that they felt stable without being too heavy. One of my favorite things about the shoe is the overall design. I really like the retro-inspired style, and I think it’s a versatile sneaker that pairs well with a lot of outfits. The materials also felt well made and durable, giving the shoe a quality feel. The only thing I would change is the color selection. While I loved the style of the shoe itself, I wasn’t a fan of the colorway I received and would have preferred more color options. Overall, I enjoyed wearing these shoes and would recommend them to anyone looking for a comfortable, supportive sneaker with a stylish look.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

30% off

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