Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes

Air Max Moto 2K
LKC
Love love love these shoes. Another Y2K style with the metallic detail and overall style of the shoe. Super comfortable, I’d say they fall just under the comfort level of the Vomeros and P-6000s. This is only because they are a bit narrow in my option (I do have a bit of a wider foot, so probably fine for people with regular feet). I have a black pair with blue and green accents and they’re just a fun shoe to wear.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
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