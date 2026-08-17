Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes

Retro. Vibey. And above all else: Comfy. It's the Air Max Moto 2K. Taking cues from '00s runners, it features breezy mesh and cushioning everywhere you look – from the foam underfoot to the padding on the tongue and ankles.

Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore

Style: IR0587-001