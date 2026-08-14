Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes

Shoes
AnneG668795809
Yes they are lovely very on trend for my grandson ,
Klarna Available at checkout.
We teamed up with the LEGO® Group to build this mind-blowing edition of the Air Max 95. "But that looks like a regular AM95", right? Surprise! What looks like those classic wavy panels is really an illusion. But don't you worry, that double Air bubble cushioning underfoot is all real, giving you the bounce needed for any kind of play—even the world-building kind.
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
We teamed up with the LEGO® Group to build this mind-blowing edition of the Air Max 95. "But that looks like a regular AM95", right? Surprise! What looks like those classic wavy panels is really an illusion. But don't you worry, that double Air bubble cushioning underfoot is all real, giving you the bounce needed for any kind of play—even the world-building kind.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Shoes
AnneG668795809
Yes they are lovely very on trend for my grandson ,
Love it
DebraG730010332
It is a beautiful I am going to purchase another color
TomaraS610624445
Size fits perfectly. Style is cute and unique
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Ever wonder what would happen if some mischievous LEGO® Minifigures were let loose in a Nike Air Max laboratory? From the physics-defying dual Air units in the sole to a drawn-on upper modelled after Minifigs, this reimagined Air Max 95 is a reminder to always think outside the box.
For a playful LEGO twist, the 95's layered design is painted on, creating an optical illusion along the silhouette.
Dual Air units in the forefoot and heel ensure there's enough comfort to elevate your play to 110%. Just like the original 95.
LEGO, the LEGO logo and the brick and knob configurations are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2026 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.