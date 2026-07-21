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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 95 By You Custom Men's Shoe - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour

Nike Air Max 95 By You

Custom Men's Shoe

€ 209,99
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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You. Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style. Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
  • Style: DM1182-991

Nike Air Max 95 By You

€ 209,99

WORK IN PROGRESS.

Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You. Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style. Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.

Back To Work

The workwear world crosses over with style inspiration from the '00s with durable materials like polished twill that has the slightest shine or classic leather for the iconic layers.

Subtlety at Its Best

You have to look closely to appreciate the tonal and flooded colour plays designed for this shoe. The optional contrast stitching gives novice and professional designers an opportunity to let their stylistic sensibilities shine.

Unmistakeable Pride

Add a personalised message with up to 3 characters on each heel or keep the original "Air" logo.

More Benefits

  • The AM95 was inspired by the components of the human body and its fine-tuned integration of form and function.
  • Originally developed for performance running, visible Nike Air cushioning delivers all-day comfort.
  • The OG lacing system was an innovative take on traditional laces, making it easy to put on and take off while also letting you personalise your fit.
  • A foam midsole has flex grooves for a comfortable feel that lets you move freely.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
  • Style: DM1182-991

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (16)

4.9 stars

  • KG custom 96s

    keving318764108

    I love my black and white custom 95s with KG on the back! Fire

  • Bryantfa190c7d01f646c892183d187946c24c

    Awesome shoe pattern is awesome

  • SimmH550387323

    I love being able to customize my shoes, I get a lot of compliments on having one of a kind thank you for the customization options

Nike Air Max 95 By You Custom Men's Shoe

Nike Air Max 95 By You

€ 209,99

More Info

    This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.

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