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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes - Platinum Tint/Blue Lightning/Wolf Grey/Iron Grey

Nike Air Max 90 LTR

Older Kids' Shoes

€ 119,99
Platinum Tint/Blue Lightning/Wolf Grey/Iron Grey
Black/Black/White/Black
White/Black/Anthracite/Playful Pink
Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Racer Blue
Phantom/Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
White/Phantom/Light Orewood Brown
Black/Gamma Blue/Ice/Chrome
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

The Nike Air Max 90 LTR returns with an even better feel for you. Cushioning is softer and more flexible, the Max Air unit is tuned for growing feet and the shape gives your toes more wiggle room. With a design and look that are still the same, it brings a '90s fave to a new generation.


  • Colour Shown: Platinum Tint/Blue Lightning/Wolf Grey/Iron Grey
  • Style: CD6864-034

Nike Air Max 90 LTR

€ 119,99

ICONIC AIR FOR KIDS.

The Nike Air Max 90 LTR returns with an even better feel for you. Cushioning is softer and more flexible, the Max Air unit is tuned for growing feet and the shape gives your toes more wiggle room. With a design and look that are still the same, it brings a '90s fave to a new generation.

Updated Classic

The low-top kicks are made from real and synthetic leather that's durable and brings a classic feel. The shape gives toes more wiggle room and the fit helps keep growing feet comfortable.

Cushioned Comfort

The Max Air unit has a softer feel that's tuned right for kids. Plus, comfy and flexible foam makes for easy steps.

Padded Design

Extra padding around the ankle gives a plush feel so you can slip right into comfort.

Natural Moves

The full-length rubber sole features grooves for flexibility so every step feels natural.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Platinum Tint/Blue Lightning/Wolf Grey/Iron Grey
  • Style: CD6864-034

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (304)

4.6 stars

  • Vaͣnnaͣhͪ45023052

    Love them! Love them! Love them! Love them!

  • Allisonk397280649

    Very comfortable, stylish. I purchase these all the time.

  • Shoes

    alex250353355

    The laces didn’t go with the shoe

Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Air Max 90 LTR

€ 119,99

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Explore the Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes

Updated Classic

The low-top kicks are made from real and synthetic leather that's durable and brings a classic feel. The shape gives toes more wiggle room and the fit helps keep growing feet comfortable.

Cushioned Comfort

The Max Air unit has a softer feel that's tuned right for kids. Plus, comfy and flexible foam makes for easy steps.

Padded Design

Extra padding around the ankle gives a plush feel so you can slip right into comfort.