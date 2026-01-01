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Air Jordan Ultra SE Men's Shoes - Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red

Air Jordan Ultra SE

Men's Shoes

€ 149,99
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Klarna Available at checkout.

What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Smooth leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.


  • Colour Shown: Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red
  • Style: IV6252-400

Air Jordan Ultra SE

€ 149,99

What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Smooth leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.

Benefits

  • Smooth genuine and synthetic leather provide durability.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red
  • Style: IV6252-400

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Ultra SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan Ultra SE

    € 149,99

    Complete the look