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Air Jordan Toddler 2-Piece Tricot Set - Black

Air Jordan

Toddler 2-Piece Tricot Set

€ 49,99

Klarna Available at checkout.

Made from poly tricot knit fabric that feels smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, this two-piece tracksuit has a simple yet sleek style inspired by the vintage warm-up suit. The jacket is a classic silhouette with a full-zip closure for easy layering over any Jordan tank top or tee. The matching tracksuit bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and the tapered legs have ribbed cuffs for a cosy, secure feel little ones can play freely in.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: DO2937-010

Air Jordan

€ 49,99

Made from poly tricot knit fabric that feels smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, this two-piece tracksuit has a simple yet sleek style inspired by the vintage warm-up suit. The jacket is a classic silhouette with a full-zip closure for easy layering over any Jordan tank top or tee. The matching tracksuit bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and the tapered legs have ribbed cuffs for a cosy, secure feel little ones can play freely in.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: DO2937-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Toddler 2-Piece Tricot Set

    Air Jordan

    € 49,99

    Complete the look