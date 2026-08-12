Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes

Great shoes from the GOAT
Sonny300123547
I love these shoes, they make me feel someway I can’t explain. MJ is the GOAT 🐐.
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Sixty Plus is back in low-top form, combining the five classic Jordans that MJ wore during his five 60-plus point games. What you end up with is a sneaker that channels greatness through iconic details, celebrating the GOAT's legacy.
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
The Sixty Plus is back in low-top form, combining the five classic Jordans that MJ wore during his five 60-plus point games. What you end up with is a sneaker that channels greatness through iconic details, celebrating the GOAT's legacy.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Great shoes from the GOAT
Sonny300123547
I love these shoes, they make me feel someway I can’t explain. MJ is the GOAT 🐐.
Great job Nike.
DanielG840640659
My son loves them and he says they feel great!
Style meets comfort
L. Bo
The university blue is a great stand out color! Mix it with style and comfort, that’s a win. They are very comfortable; I love it. I think the quality of the shoe is excellent. Great craftsmanship. I would get these in other colors.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
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Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low