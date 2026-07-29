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Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes - Wolf Grey/Varsity Red/Cool Grey

Air Jordan MVP 92

Big Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.


  • Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Varsity Red/Cool Grey
  • Style: IO3384-012

Air Jordan MVP 92

30% off

How do you top the AJ7? You reimagine it with a low-top silhouette. We started with the layered upper and iconic midsole that turned the original into an instant classic. Then we added textile accents and a padded, low-cut collar to give you a fresh, modern look.

Benefits

  • The real and synthetic leather add durability and structure to the upper.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Foam midsole adds lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Pull tab on heel
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Varsity Red/Cool Grey
  • Style: IO3384-012

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

2 stars

  • Worth the purchase

    New balance Ci Ci

    Brand New as described, great value for the price.

  • Completely misleading photo

    James407838635

    The picture is completely misleading. These are all the same colour. The Jordan logo on the bottom is grey as is everything else.

  • PaolaC927526676

    Excelente *********************************************************************************

Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan MVP 92

30% off

Complete the look