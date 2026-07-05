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Air Jordan 85 Men's Graphic T-Shirt - Varsity Maize/Lucky Green

Air Jordan 85

Men's Graphic T-Shirt

€ 39,99
Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
Old Royal
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.


  • Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
  • Style: II5387-741

Air Jordan 85

€ 39,99

Rep the GOAT with this bold graphic tee, made from comfy cotton for durable, everyday wear.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Varsity Maize/Lucky Green
  • Style: II5387-741

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (5)

5 stars

  • Sehr chic und bequem

    HeikoK130691386

    Sehr chice Farbe. Superbequem und guter Stoff. Zu empfehlen! Größe weder zu eng noch zu weit.

  • Go Brazil!

    Brazil

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Love the color and quality of the shirt. We live in Brazil and you can’t live there without being a fan!

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great shirt

    Maureen

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great qualify shirt and price! Didn’t want to buy a jersey this is a great option and super quality

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 85 Men's Graphic T-Shirt

Air Jordan 85

€ 39,99

Complete the look