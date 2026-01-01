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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes - White/Desert Berry

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Women's Shoes

€ 149,99
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Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: White/Desert Berry
  • Style: IO0669-100

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

€ 149,99

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: White/Desert Berry
  • Style: IO0669-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    € 149,99

    Complete the look