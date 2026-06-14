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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - White/White/Metallic Silver/White

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's Shoes

30% off
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Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/White
  • Style: IQ9381-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/White
  • Style: IQ9381-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

4.3 stars

  • Mariola528241096

    Πολύ άνετο και ποιοτικό παπούτσι. Εξαιρετική εφαρμογή και ωραίος σχεδιασμός!

  • Maybe one of my favorite styles I have gotten

    Maggie247744650

    These are the perfect summer shoe. The fit is comfortable. Love the style of them

  • Synthetic leather, feels cheap!

    Suzanne00356f605fc94f82a79a4d1cc5656392

    I did not expect these to have synthetic materials in the upper. The product description did not specify this. No matter how hard they try, synthetic leather feels stiff and cheap, not the usual Jordan brand quality. They were also way off on sizing (about a half size too large in my normal size). I was disappointed, to say the least and will be returning them.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

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