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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

€ 99,99
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Klarna Available at checkout.

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2060-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

€ 99,99

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit in the heel creates lightweight, bouncy cushioning.
  • Flex grooves at the front of the outsole
  • Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product Details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2060-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    € 99,99

    Complete the look