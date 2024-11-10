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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

€ 99,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Stay grounded in these neutral low tops. Smooth leather and soft suede add dimension and texture to these easy-to-style Js while Nike Air units add comfortable cushioning to help you feel as good as you look.


  • Colour Shown: Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown
  • Style: HF1863-200

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

€ 99,99

Stay grounded in these neutral low tops. Smooth leather and soft suede add dimension and texture to these easy-to-style Js while Nike Air units add comfortable cushioning to help you feel as good as you look.

Benefits

  • The premium leather adds durability and structure to the upper.
  • A foam midsole helps add lightweight cushioning.
  • The encapsulated Nike Air unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product details

  • Cupsole construction
  • Embroidered Jumpman logo
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Colour Shown: Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown
  • Style: HF1863-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (6)

4.3 stars

  • TracyG542038055

    I love the shoes but the size was bigger than I usual. Overall I love them.

  • Super mooi 🤩

    shimora

    Perfect! Ook een super mooie dames Schoen 😍

  • Parfait

    shirley

    Taille normalement, n’écouter pas les avis

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

€ 99,99

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