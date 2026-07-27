Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

SepeedehS979715804
I got these for my 9 year old and he was very impressed with the colors. He loves the shine on the shoe.
Klarna Available at checkout.
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
SepeedehS979715804
I got these for my 9 year old and he was very impressed with the colors. He loves the shine on the shoe.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE