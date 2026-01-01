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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes - Black/Iron Grey/White/Iced Carmine

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Men's Shoes

€ 139,99
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Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Iron Grey/White/Iced Carmine
  • Style: II3788-003

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

€ 139,99

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Black/Iron Grey/White/Iced Carmine
  • Style: II3788-003

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    € 139,99

    Complete the look