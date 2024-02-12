Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes

GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Black on black! This AJ1 combines leather, suede and textiles in the upper for a cool one-colour look. The comfy cushioning is perfect for exploring—see what kind of fun you can find.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Black on black! This AJ1 combines leather, suede and textiles in the upper for a cool one-colour look. The comfy cushioning is perfect for exploring—see what kind of fun you can find.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4 stars
GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Loving the black right sneaker
Daisy521441947
I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft