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Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes - Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian

Air Jordan 1 Low

Older Kids' Shoes

€ 94,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6049-451

Air Jordan 1 Low

€ 94,99

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather provide durability.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Obsidian/Grey Fog/Pink Foam/Obsidian
  • Style: IV6049-451

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low

    € 94,99

    Complete the look